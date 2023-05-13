Class of 2023 Honored at KWU’s Commencement Ceremony, Nursing Pinning

Approximately 150 members of the class of 2023, together with family, friends and community members, gathered Saturday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center for Kansas Wesleyan University’s 2023 Commencement ceremony.

Mike Dibbini ’99, G’02, longtime KWU men’s and women’s soccer coach and the current women’s soccer coach at Kansas State University, was the commencement speaker and shared stirring remarks on the importance of everyday relationships.

Award winners included Connor Waltz (Niceville, Fla.) and Madeline Goans (Chandler, Okla.) who earned the Fran Jabara Leadership awards, an honor based on entrepreneurial traits and leadership, particularly in business creation. Waltz was also one of two students to earn the University Medallion, sharing that honor with Avery DeWalt (Keller, Texas). That award is given to the graduating senior with the highest GPA.

The university’s Nursing class, meanwhile, received their pins in a ceremony Friday evening in Mabee Arena.

Saturday’s ceremony marked the third consecutive year KWU has held Commencement at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.