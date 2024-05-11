Class of 2024 Honored at KWU’s Commencement Ceremony, Nursing Pinning

Members of the class of 2024, together with friends, family and community members, gathered Saturday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center for Kansas Wesleyan University’s 2024 Commencement ceremony.

Actor Jernard Burks ’90 offered the Commencement address virtually from Los Angeles, delivering remarks on several metrics for personal success and growth. In a unique twist, graduates were provided popcorn as a nod to Burks’ movie career.

Numerous seniors received academic awards, including Kiran Bailey (Fort Scott, Kan.), Bryce Ware (Canyon, Texas) and Jonas Konrade (Lebo, Kan.), each of whom shared the University Medallion, the honor given to the graduating senior with the highest GPA. Ware and Guthrie Burch (Douglass, Kan.) each received the Professor Fran Jabara Leadership award, an honor based on entrepreneurial traits and leadership.

The university’s Nursing class received their pins in a ceremony Friday evening in Mabee Arena and also participated in Saturday’s ceremony.













































Photos courtesy of Tanner Colvin, Jean Kozubowski and Brad Salois.