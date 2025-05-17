Class of 2025 Honored at KWU’s Commencement Ceremony, Nursing Pinning

Members of the class of 2025, together with friends, family and community members, gathered Saturday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center for Kansas Wesleyan University’s 2025 Commencement ceremony.

Educators Dr. Ralita Cheeks ’07 and Dr. Brandon Cheeks ’05 became the first co-Commencement speakers on record for KWU, delivering a message on keeping God as the focal point in one’s life while pursuing one’s goals.

Numerous seniors received academic awards, including Abigail Palmer (Salina, Kan.) and Stephen Simpson III (Kingman, Ariz.), who shared the University Medallion, the honor given to the graduating senior with the highest GPA. Caleigh Evans (Russell, Kan.) and Clay Gagnon (Andover, Kan.) each received the Professor Fran Jabara Leadership award, an honor based on entrepreneurial traits and leadership.

The university’s Nursing class received their pins in a ceremony Friday evening in Sams Chapel and also participated in Saturday’s ceremony.









































































Please note additional photos, including numerous options for free downloads, are expected to be available in approximately two weeks.