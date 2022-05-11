Commencement Set for May 14

After another standout year, KWU will host its latest Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina. The event gets underway at 10 a.m., with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. Phil Beckner ’05 will deliver the Commencement address.

Prior to Commencement, the university’s Nursing graduates will receive their pins at the annual Nursing Pinning ceremony Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m. in Mabee Arena. The ceremony will include numerous traditions, including the Nightingale Pledge. Baccalaureate kicks off the weekend Friday morning at 11 a.m., and, for the first time since 2019, the service will be conducted in-person. The event will be held at University United Methodist Church.

All three events will be streamed live and free of charge, with links available at www.kwu.edu/commencement2022.

The weekend wraps up an academic year that has seen increased interest in fine arts, thanks to a $4.5 million capital campaign that includes a renovation of Sams Chapel. Numerous athletic programs have qualified for or sent individuals to national championships, DECA cemented its place as one of the world’s top programs and Debate and Forensics won nine national championships.