Community Resilience Hub Earns Membership in 1% for the Planet

The Community Resilience Hub (CRH) at Kansas Wesleyan University has joined 1% for the Planet as an environmental partner. The global network includes business members committed to donating at least 1% of annual sales to approved environmental partners. Since its inception in 2022, 1% for the Planet members have given more than $540 million to environmental partners whose work centers on such environmental causes as conservation and restoration, resilient communities, just economies, renewable energy, land and water rights, and community conservation.

The CRH is a multifaceted initiative that supports community resilience through education, action and advocacy. Through partnerships, programs and conversations, the CRH is leading efforts to create healthier and more resilient communities in Kansas. Current initiatives center on sustainable food systems and regenerative organic farming that will address food insecurity, enhance access to healthy produce and reduce reliance on national food distribution chains. Water conservation and energy projects are also part of the hub’s five-year strategic plan.

“It is an honor to be part of this global network of businesses that prioritizes people and the planet over profit,” said Sabrina Rosario, director of the CRH. “You must be referred to be considered for approval, and we are thrilled to have earned a spot alongside the environmental partners whose work and vision align with ours. This will give the CRH a global presence among people and organizations that are champions of environmental justice and leaders in the environmental movement.”

1% for the Planet was created by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies. The network consists of 5,400 businesses and 6,500 environmental partners in more than 100 countries working toward a better future for all.