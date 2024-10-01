Community Resilience Hub Readies for Third Annual Civil Discourse Training

For the third consecutive year, the Community Resilience Hub (CRH) at Kansas Wesleyan will host a special training on civil discourse. This year’s training is set for Oct. 15-16 on the KWU campus.

“It’s critical to the work of the CRH to engage in healthy conversations and find common ground,” said Sabrina Rosario, director of the CRH. “Educating those around us on exactly how to do that in a civil manner is an important part of our advocacy work.”

Alan Yarborough will again be the trainer for both the full-day course Oct. 15 and the half-day event Oct. 16. The half-day program is primarily designed for those who attended the first training in a previous year.

Yarborough will train participants to have healthy engagements across differences, improve the ability to dialogue, and build capacity for engagement and to work together to tackle critical issues.

He has six years of advocacy experience with the Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations in Washington, D.C. In that role, he oversees policy portfolios on Haiti, voting rights and racial justice issues, and leads weekly trainings and workshops on effective advocacy strategy. He was the primary content developer for “Make Me an Instrument of Peace,” an online civil discourse class, which has been used widely across the Episcopal Church.

The full-day course will run from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $25. The advanced course will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. and will cost $15. Registration for both courses costs $35. Lunch is included with the registration.

To find out more and to register, go to https://www.kwu.edu/about/events/civil-discourse-training-community-resilience-hub/.

For more information on the Community Resilience Hub, please visit www.kwu.edu/crh.