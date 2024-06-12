Community Resilience Hub to Join Kansas Farmers Union for Local Event

The below release is courtesy of Kansas Farmers Union.

Kansas Farmers Union and Kansas Wesleyan University’s Community Resilience Hub invite the public to join us for the Central Kansas Local Food Safety & Security Farm Tour on Monday, June 24 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event will be at locations throughout the region.

Featured farms include Vail Family Farm, a cut flower farm that offers flower subscriptions, direct sales at the Salina Farm and Art Market, plus on-farm and online classes; Farmer Direct Foods, a New Cambria, Kansas mill that focuses on whole grains and regenerative farming techniques that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and help reverse climate change; and Salt and Light Homestead, which sells produce from their farm as it is seasonally available. While there, attendees will see their gardens, pastured chicken set-up, Highland cows, and friendly milk goat herd.

Lunch will be at The Farm & The Oddfellows in Minneapolis where we’ll learn more about their focus on local food and brews, plus hear the latest from K-State food safety specialists.

This tour is sponsored by National Farmers Union’s Local Food Safety Collaborative a collaboration between National Farmers Union Foundation and the Food and Drug Administration to provide training, education, and outreach to local producers and processors to enhance the fundamental knowledge of food safety, and help these local producers and processors comply with applicable Food Safety Modernization Act regulations.

The tour and lunch are free to attendees, but registration is required at https://www.kansasfarmersunion.org/event-details-registration/central-kansas-local-food-safety-security-farm-tour.

For more information or questions, please contact Nick Levendofsky, KFU Executive Director, at [email protected].