Complete Homecoming Schedule Now Available

Homecoming 2024 at Kansas Wesleyan promises to be one of the best yet, filled with events designed to bring Coyotes of all interests together. The weekend is set for Oct. 18-20 and will be headlined by the Oct. 19 “Come Home” concert to unveil the newly renovated Sams Chapel.

The university will open the weekend Oct. 18 with a special KWU author panel at Red Fern Booksellers in downtown Salina. A group of authors affiliated with Kansas Wesleyan will discuss their books beginning at 9 a.m. The complete roster is available at www.kwu.edu/authorevent.

Another highlight of Friday will be the annual Veteran’s Recognition Ceremony, which is set for 11 a.m. on the Bevan Green. The 7x7x7 lecture series, featuring KWU faculty and staff, is scheduled for 1 p.m. that day in Peters Science Hall 201.

The annual Golden W (and beyond) and Purple W reception will be held at 4 p.m., and attendees can wrap up the evening with a women’s volleyball match against Oklahoma Wesleyan, a performance of “Kodachrome” by the university’s Theatre Department, or a special alumni and friends social at the nearby Library Sports Bar and Grill.

Saturday, Oct. 19, will get underway with KWU’s Alumni Awards and Jerry Jones Athletic Hall of Fame Induction, which will take place in Muir Gym. The event will start at 8 a.m. Tickets are now on sale at one.bidpal.net/joneshofandalumniawards/welcome.

A series of tailgate-style gatherings will precede the 1 p.m. football game against Avila, where the alumni award winners, hall of fame inductees and Golden/Purple W recipients will be announced at halftime. The 1 p.m. start time will provide “Come Home” concert attendees sufficient time to attend both events. After the concert, alumni and friends may gather at The Library Sports Bar and Grill.

A Sunday worship service and a final production of “Kodachrome” will wrap up Homecoming 2024.

To view the full KWU homecoming schedule or reserve your spaces at an event, please visit www.kwu.edu/homecoming2024.