Coyote Baseball Seeded Eighth at NAIA World Series, Tournament Opens Friday

The below is courtesy of KWUCoyotes.com.

The new kids on the block get to get the party started. Making its first ever Avista NAIA World Series appearance, the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes will open the 10-team, double elimination tournament on Friday at 8:35 PT, 10:35 CT against No. 9 seeded Arizona Christian.

The game will mark the start of the 67th Annual Avista NAIA World Series, hosted at Harris Field on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College. LCSC has hosted the NAIA World Series since 2000, the second run for the school hosting. It also hosted the Series from 1984 to 1991.

Kansas Wesleyan enters the World Series as the tournament’s 8 Seed after winning the Shreveport Opening Round bracket with a 2-1 win over No. 4 ranked LSU-Shreveport last Thursday.

KWU enters the World Series with a .327 team batting average, tied with Arizona Christian and Mid-America Christian in the NAIA team statistics leaders. KWU ranks No. 9 in the NAIA in total hits with 624, and third in the country in RBI with 516. KWU also ranks third in the country in extra base hits with 280 and is second in the NAIA in home runs with 127 and are tied for ninth with 129 doubles on the season.

