CRH to Host Organic Grains in Kansas Workshop

An in-person workshop, “Intro to Organic: How Organic Grain Works in Kansas – Agronomy and Marketing,” will be hosted July 30 at Kansas Wesleyan University by the KWU’s Community Resilience Hub (CRH) and the Organic Agronomy Training Service (OATS).

As interest in organic grains grows, farmers often seek guidance from their ag advisors. This workshop will help those farmers and their advisors have the knowledge and resources they need to support organic and transitioning producers.

Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. July 30, and sessions will run until 3 p.m. Cost is $25 and lunch is included.

For more information and to register, visit organicagronomy.regfox.com/kansas-workshop. Contact Sam Oschwald Tilton, training specialist for OATS, at [email protected] with questions.

Release by Jean Kozubowski