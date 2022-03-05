 Skip to content
Debate and Forensics Excels in Final Tune-Up Before Nationals

Kansas Wesleyan’s Debate and Forensics team wrapped up its regular season in late February, with success at a pair of tournaments hosted virtually by Bowling Green State University.

As a team, the Coyotes finished fifth in debate sweepstakes, while Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.) and Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kan.) each took home a pair of awards. A full capsule of KWU results appears below.

Tournament Feb. 26, 2022:

Wray and Bonilla: Tournament Champions, Parliamentary Debate

Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kan.): Fifth Place, Dramatic Interpretation and Fifth Place, Prose Interpretation

Team: Fifth, Debate Sweepstakes

Tournament Feb. 27, 2022:

Wray and Bonilla: Tournament Champions, Parliamentary Debate

KWU will next compete at a pair of national championship events in early March, where the program will look to add to its more than 50 national titles.

