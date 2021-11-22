Debate and Forensics Posts Five First-Place Finishes at Grossmont College Tournament

Kansas Wesleyan’s debate and forensics team netted six first-place finishes at the virtual tournament hosted by California’s Grossmont College Nov. 12-14.

KWU junior Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Okla.) netted three first-place finishes, while two duos also placed first.

Overall, the team placed third in sweepstakes for both debate and forensics.

A full capsule of KWU results from the tournament appears below.

Individuals:

First place, Parliamentary Debate, Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kan.) and Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.)

First place, Duo, Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kan.) and Wray

First place, Open Extemporaneous (Picket Fence), Bryce Boyd

First place, Open Informative, Boyd

First place, Open International Public Debate Association, Boyd

First place, JV International Public Debate Association, Billy Holladay (Kansas City, Kan.)

Second place, Novice Point of Information, Abril Vazquez-Ortiz (Wichita, Kan.)

Second place, Open Point of Information, Wray

Second place, Open Extemporaneous, Wray

Sixth place, Novice Impromptu, Boyd

Team:

Third place, IE (forensics) Sweepstakes

Third place, Debate Sweepstakes