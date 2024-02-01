Debate Team Does Well at Nebraska Tournament

The KWU Debate and Forensics team posted strong results at the Clash of the Climates Parliamentary and Debate Tournament in late January at Concordia University in Seward, Neb.

In extemporaneous speaking, Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kan.) placed first and Tia Marion (Salina) placed second. Bonilla took fourth in impromptu speaking and the pair combined to win the parliamentary debate competition.

In individual sweeps awards, overall, Bonilla took first place and Marion second.

Twelve private and public universities competed.