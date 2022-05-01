DeWalt Receives Kansas Independent College Foundation Scholarship

Avery DeWalt, a Kansas Wesleyan junior Social Work major, has received a Green and Gold Scholarship from the Kansas Independent College Foundation (KICF). DeWalt was one of five students from across the Sunflower State tabbed for the foundation’s Minority Student Scholarship, valued at $1,000.

DeWalt (Keller, Texas) is a standout Social Work student and the newly elected secretary of the Student Government Association. She has been a multi-time honor roll recipient and serves on the executive council for KWU’s chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, as well as being a member of the Social Work Club and the Stigma-Free Committee.

“Avery has shown a drive and commitment to social work throughout her time in the program,” said Kelly Hopkins, Social Work program director. “She isn’t afraid to ask the hard questions or engage in difficult conversations. She will be a social work professional who advocates for change, brings down barriers and serves as a force for good in her community.”

The KICF received 116 nominations for the merit-based scholarships, and decisions were made by a volunteer panel of judges. Each nominated student had to submit a detailed essay about their leadership training, career goals and why they chose an independent option for higher education.

DeWalt is pictured at right in the story’s image from Sen. Jerry Moran’s Spring 2022 visit to campus.