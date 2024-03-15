Dr. Rebecca Chopp ’74 to Speak, Sign Copies of Latest Book on Campus in April

Kansas Wesleyan announced Friday that Dr. Rebecca Chopp ’74 will speak Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. in Peters Science Hall 201. Chopp’s words will immediately follow the annual Best of KWU student presentations and will be part of Spring Alumni, Family and Community Weekend 2024.

The presentation will be open to the public, and afterwards, Chopp will sign copies of her latest book, “Still Me: Accepting Alzheimer’s Without Losing Yourself,” which was published last month.

“It’s always a pleasure to welcome back one of a university’s most distinguished alumni,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Their presence shows students what’s possible and the true value of a liberal arts education. We are thankful that Dr. Chopp has agreed to share her story not only at the Scholarship Gala, but also with any student, staff or faculty member who might wish to hear it.”

Chopp is, indeed, one of Kansas Wesleyan’s most distinguished alumni, having served as the first female chancellor of the University of Denver, 2014-19. She was also the first female president of Swarthmore College and Colgate University and held leadership positions at Emory and Yale universities.

The appearance will be Chopp’s first of two that Saturday, as the academic luminary will offer the keynote address at that evening’s Scholarship Gala. More information on the Gala is available at www.kwu.edu/gala2024.

The full Spring Alumni Weekend schedule will be released next week.