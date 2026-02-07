Dr. Steve Hoekstra to Explore Personality Typing in Presentation at Salina Art Center

Dr. Steve Hoekstra, professor of Psychology at Kansas Wesleyan University, will join local psychologist Dr. Paula Fried in presenting “What’s Your Type? The History, Promise, and Limits of Personality Typing” at the Salina Art Center on Wednesday, Feb. 11 from 6-7 p.m.

The presentation will focus on the popular Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) and explore the history of personality typing, its uses, its limitations and more.

“People instinctively want to classify people into groups and to use that knowledge to predict what people might do,” said Hoekstra. “Many personality tests are also used for workgroups or to judge relationship compatibility. We’re going to explore how personality forms, whether it can change, and how it is or isn’t useful in everyday life.”

The event is free to the public and will be located in the Salina Art Center’s gallery, located at 242 S. Santa Fe Ave. Additional information can be found at salinaartcenter.org/galleries.

Release by Skylar Nelson ’21