Drawings from Life Featured at Next Exhibit at The Gallery

“Lines from Life” will be the next exhibit at The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts on the Kansas Wesleyan campus. The figurative work by the Central Kansas Artists will open Jan. 21 and run through Feb. 25. A reception will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 5, with remarks at 5:30.

Central Kansas Artists have met since 2008 to draw live models. They use a variety of media and techniques, producing a range of art styles, from quick line sketches to finished pieces. Twelve to 14 artists, most from Salina but also from Miltonvale, Minneapolis, McPherson and Lindsborg, are expected to participate in the exhibit.

Models have included dancers, children, seniors, nudes and people in costumes. The group now meets weekly at The Temple. The sessions are open to the public, with artists contributing a small fee to pay the models.

The Gallery is free and open to the public.

Release by Jean Kozubowski