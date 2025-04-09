Drs. Brandon and Ralita Cheeks to Serve as KWU’s Commencement Speakers

Distinguished alumni Drs. Brandon ’05 and Ralita ’07 Cheeks will serve as the Commencement speakers for Kansas Wesleyan’s 2025 ceremony, set for May 17 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

The Cheekses, who achieved their doctoral degrees simultaneously from Kansas State in 2024, last year launched God Over Everything, a nonprofit organization that helps young people find the balance of God, family, youth sports and education.

Ralita Cheeks is the author of “Cracking the Code: Building Inclusive Culture and Climate,” a guide for schools and organizations striving to create environments where every individual feels seen, heard and valued. She is an educator, counselor, author, and leader dedicated to transforming schools, empowering students, and fostering inclusive environments.

Ralita Cheeks has served as a case manager, high school counselor, middle school counselor, virtual school counselor and district mental health liaison.

Her influence has been recognized with numerous awards, including a Woman of Achievement recognition in Salina in 2024 and the Young Alumni Award from KWU in 2018. She has received multiple accolades throughout her career for her dedication to student success, mental health advocacy and educational leadership.

Brandon Cheeks was the first Black principal of Salina’s Sunset Elementary. He was selected a University Council for Educational Administration Jackson Scholar during his doctoral work, helping to further a program that builds a pipeline of graduate students of color who will seek work in education. He is an ordained minister and serves as the assistant to the pastor at St. John’s Missionary Baptist in Salina, part of a litany of community and nonprofit organizations and groups he is involved with. Others include the Missionary Baptist State Convention of Kansas, the Greater Salina Community Foundation and the NAACP Salina Scholarship Committee.

Like his wife, Brandon Cheeks has been honored with numerous awards, including the Kansas Wesleyan Young Alumnus Award, The Community Voice Men of Excellence honor, Salina Public School Teacher of the Month, USD 305 Master Teacher Award and Salina NAACP Service Award.

For more information on the university’s 2025 Commencement ceremony, visit www.kwu.edu/commencement2025.