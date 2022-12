The Fall 2022 issue of Contact magazine, featuring the latest stories from KWU students, faculty and staff, is now available! Highlights include a retrospective on KWU student housing, a sit-down interview with the Honorable Angela Coble ’94 and features on students like Meredith Angelotti, who spent two weeks in Zambia with a non-profit medical group, and Cortney Hanna, who interned at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation during the summer months.

Read the full magazine at this link!