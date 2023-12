The Fall/Winter edition of Contact magazine is now available! Read about the career of Jan Shirk ’17, longtime executive assistant to the president, or the story of Della Schwindt ’84, whose great-grandfather was hanged in 1886 for the murder of a man found very much alive four years later. Check out the story on the growth of the track and field program, or learn more about the Community Resilience Hub. All this and more can be found by checking out this edition!

