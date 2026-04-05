Feature: Bradbury ’25 Receives Notable Nursing Honor

Just months after her graduation from Kansas Wesleyan’s Department of Nursing, Molly Bradbury ’25 received an international prize, the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Bradbury is a medical-surgical RN, caring for a wide variety of different patients, at the Medical Center of the Rockies, a Level I Trauma Center in Loveland, Colo. She noticed one of her Comfort Care patients with incontinence was releasing surprisingly little fluid. Even though the patient had not complained, a bladder scan revealed the patient was retaining an alarming amount of urine. Bradbury’s gentle communication and reassurance helped the patient agree to a catheter, bringing immediate relief.

The hospital’s newsletter wrote, “Even during a busy shift, Molly listened to her instincts and took the time to look deeper, recognizing that something wasn’t right. Her empathy, vigilance and unwavering dedication truly exemplify the heart of nursing.”

Bradbury is used to being busy and getting things right. She’d taken some general education courses straight out of high school but realized she wasn’t ready for that.

When she started at Kansas Wesleyan in the fall of 2018, she took classes part time and took a full-time job as a custodian for KWU Plant Operations, until her senior year. At that point, she attended classes full time because KWU’s Nursing is such a demanding program.

“Our program is very hard,” Bradbury said. “I wondered, can I really do this? If you do need that one-to-one help, they (the faculty) are there. They help you learn more critical thinking before you’re in the field.”

The attention to detail and critical thinking skills paid off for her patient.

Andrea Picklesimer, KWU associate professor of nursing education, said that receiving the DAISY Award is an incredible achievement for someone so early in her career. She saw those same skills in Bradbury as a student, though.

“The DAISY reflects her clinical skills and her dedication and commitment to patient-centered care,” Picklesimer said. “She was exactly the same as a student, very dedicated, very determined.”

Bradbury was a quiet leader, who earned the respect of her peers and faculty alike, said Picklesimer. She was given the Nursing Leadership Award at the pinning ceremony as part of Commencement in May.

A Salina native, Bradbury also has family in Colorado, and the state had always fascinated her, so that’s where she moved after graduation.

She likes working nights.

“Learning everything and setting a foundation as a new nurse, it’s good to be on nights,” she said. “We have a good team.”

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses honors nurses internationally in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Nurses are nominated for the compassionate contributions they make every day going above and beyond expectations in science and sensitivity.

Along with the award come lifetime benefits for Bradbury, including opportunities for free or reduced costs of further education and access to online information, memberships in nursing organizations, and stress-relieving programs.

“Sometimes the little things that we think go unnoticed or aren’t that big of a deal are life-changing to others,” Bradbury posted when she received the award. “I am so grateful to get the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives. I can’t wait to see where I go in my career, and I am thankful to be surrounded by such amazing human beings.”

Story by Jean Kozubowski