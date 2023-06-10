Feature: KWU Mainstay Toelle ’01, ’08 Promoted

David Toelle’s work ethic, loyalty, longevity and patience at Kansas Wesleyan have been rewarded.

Toelle ’01, ’08, sports information director since 2001, has been promoted to associate athletic director for athletic communications.

“For me this is a promotion that has been waiting for a very long time,” KWU Director of Athletics Miguel Paredes said in making the announcement. “David has tremendous knowledge of Kansas Wesleyan athletics – to me, he’s like a history book. Any information you want, he has it. When you think of Kansas Wesleyan athletics, you think of David Toelle.”

Toelle has been at KWU since 1996, when he arrived as a freshman, member of the cross country team and aspiring athletic trainer. Toelle changed his major to Computer Information Systems and after completion of his degree in 2001, and worked part-time in the information technology office and in the athletics office before taking on the SID full-time in 2005. During his time, he has established himself as one of the top SIDs in the Kansas Conference and all of small college athletics.

