Feature: Men’s Tennis Standout Ware Earns All-America Honors On and Off the Court

Kansas Wesleyan’s Bryce Ware was historically successful on the tennis court during his sophomore year. Not to be outdone, his work in the classroom was equally impressive and historic.

In just his second season of collegiate tennis, Ware won 40 of the 47 matches he played (20 singles, 20 doubles) during the 2022-23 school year. His efforts earned him Kansas Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Year and Second Team NAIA All-America accolades – both first-time achievements for the KWU program.

Off the court Ware compiled a 4.0 grade point average in his pursuit of a degree in business management. He was named Wesleyan’s first KCAC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was a College Sports Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA) NAIA First Team Academic All-America selection.

