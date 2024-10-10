Fireworks Show Added After “Come Home” Concert

Oct. 19 promises to be a night of celebration on the KWU campus, with the “Come Home” concert marking the opening of the renovated Sams Chapel, as well as the unveiling of Bieber Hall and its entrance to the Applequist Family Music Center. The evening will culminate with a fireworks show to cap this special day in the life of the university.

“This will be a night of celebration,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “We hope the community comes out to share in our joy, to see the great things happening on campus and to support our Music program.”

It is anticipated the fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Individuals will be directed away from the area where the fireworks will be shot, and toward open space for viewing.

To reserve your seats for the “Come Home” concert, visit www.kwu.edu/homecoming2024.