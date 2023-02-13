Five KWU Students Selected for KMEA Performance as Part of Kansas Intercollegiate Orchestra

A group of five Kansas Wesleyan University students has been selected to perform as part of the Kansas Intercollegiate Orchestra at this year’s Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) event, to be held Feb. 23-25 in Wichita.

Abigail Ramos (Garden City, Kan.), Aubreigh Heck (Hutchinson, Kan.), Maria Stanislow (Junction City, Kan.), Luke Moore (Garden City, Kan.) and Alex Burns (Fort Collins, Colo.) were selected by audition for the prestigious ensemble, which features collegiate string players from across Kansas.

“Each of these five has tremendous talent, but more than that, they each represent the work ethic it takes to truly manifest that talent,” said Dr. Leonardo Rosario, director of strings at KWU. “This is a well-deserved honor, and I look forward to seeing what all of the students accomplish moving forward.”

The ensemble will be conducted by Dr. James Mick of Ithaca College (N.Y.), conductor of the Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.

The Music Department also will host a booth in the conference’s exhibit area to meet and greet potential students, alumni and friends of the department.

For more information on KMEA, please visit www.ksmea.org.