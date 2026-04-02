Former KWU Professor Drees Passes Away

Dr. Meredith Drees, longtime KWU professor and a true light for the institution, passed away in recent days after a long and courageous health battle.

Drees’ academic accomplishments were significant, from her fellowship at the University of Notre Dame to her nationally recognized scholarship. Yet what defined her most was not her résumé, but her deep care for students: their questions, their work, and their search for purpose. A third-generation daughter of her family’s farm near Hill City, she brought a grounded, practical wisdom into the classroom, always focused on the well-being of her students and a commitment to this university she loved.

In short, she shaped lives and strengthened KWU. She will be deeply missed.

KWU sends thoughts and prayers to her family, friends and former students. Counseling has been made available to the campus community, and those interested can contact KWU Student Development.