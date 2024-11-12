Former Performer is Currently Featured Artist at The Gallery

Performer-turned-painter Bill Brassea is the next artist to be featured at The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts, on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus.

Brassea’s exhibit, “Alternate Reality in Oil,” opened Nov. 11 and will close Dec. 13. A reception for the artist will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

“I enjoy painting from photos as I am drawn to the theatrical aspects the lighting evokes,” said Brassea, who has performed on stage on Broadway, nationally and internationally. “Loving even the tiniest of details, I have discovered how great they can enhance a work.”

Raised in Arizona, Brassea’s work as an oil painter began in Salina but is influenced by his years as a performance artist.

His goal is to depict a narrative and capture an invoked sentiment in realism, whether dramatic, fantastic or other, he said. He relies on a concentration on values, colors and edges fighting a more painterly approach to tell the narrative.

The Gallery is always free and open to the public.