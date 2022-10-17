Froehlich Joins KWU Marketing and Communications Staff

Kansas Wesleyan has added more talent to its award-winning Marketing and Communications office, as Dan Froehlich has joined the team as a communications specialist. The majority of Froehlich’s duties will focus on writing, including feature stories and pieces for the university’s alumni magazine, Contact.

Froehlich’s career has included 18 years as a Power 5 athletic media relations leader, much of which was spent at Auburn. There, he oversaw strategic communications for numerous programs, including the nationally recognized Tiger football team. He also served as editor of Auburn Football Illustrated and managed social media pages for numerous programs.

“We’re excited to add Dan to our team,” said MARCOM Director Brad Salois. “It’s critical to tell the Coyote story, and writing has always been a key part of that. With his experience at the highest level of higher education, he has a unique skill set that will help take us to even greater heights.”

Froehlich currently works as a freelance writer based in nearby Manhattan, as well as a CrossFit Level 1 trainer. He will work a part-time schedule at KWU, with much of it being remote.