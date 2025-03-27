Glavin Joins KWU as Director of Plant Operations 

Kansas Wesleyan announced Thursday that Dustin Glavin, director of facilities and maintenance at USD 373, has accepted the role of director of plant operations.

Glavin joins the Coyote community after spending the past 18 months at Newton’s school district, where he was in charge of the maintenance, repair and cleaning of all facilities and grounds. He supervised training of all facilities and custodial staff, maintained and updated the five-year capital plan, and worked with the district’s business office to develop that plan. He supervised all capital projects in a district with numerous such efforts, including work on Lindley Hall, USD 373’s historic gym.

“Dustin brings great experience to this role,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “The depth of his work across multiple districts, his experience with capital projects — and their aftermath — and his collaboration with different departments to get things done were just a few reasons he was the clear choice for this position. We look forward to seeing his contributions to KWU.”

Glavin previously spent more than six years at USD 305 in Salina, rising to the role of operations manager. He supervised district vehicle use, maintenance and repair, as well as worked with facility managers and building administrators to ensure optimal usage.

He also worked in a leadership role at Marquette Elementary/Junior High School for nearly nine years, as well as spending several years in the private sector.

Glavin will begin his KWU position April 7.