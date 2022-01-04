Hollistah to Curate Exhibit Opening Friday at KWU

“We are the Culture,” an exhibit curated by Salina hip-hop artist, poet and educator cash hollistah, will open at The Gallery on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan on Friday, Jan. 7. The exhibit features mixed media works by 10 African American artists from Central Kansas. Paintings, photography, hair and culinary arts are a few of the mediums that will be on display.

Hollistah describes the exhibit as one to “emphasize … the idea that African American culture is the backbone of American culture. Steeped in realism, with touches of symbolism, the pieces represent the highs and lows of being a ‘black creative’ in Kansas and, in essence, America.”

The exhibit will run from Jan. 7 – Feb 20. As always, admission is free.

Reception will take place on Feb. 4 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Featured artists include:

DOMvisions (Kansas City, Mo.)

Jared Jones (Salina)

Tanji Lewis (Kansas City, Mo.)

Tayshaw Long-Nail (Wichita)

Lester Rowe (Wichita)

Micah Eklu (Salina)

Erick Nkana (Wichita)

Brookelyn Brown ’19 (Wichita)*

Rachel Danae (Wichita)

Jordan E. Brooks (Topeka)