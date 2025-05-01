Holocaust Remembrance Speaker Event Postponed

Due to circumstances beyond the control of Kansas Wesleyan, the Holocaust Remembrance speaker event scheduled for May 1 has been postponed indefinitely. Dr. Judy Jacobs, Holocaust survivor, was to speak via Zoom.

The university hopes to reschedule prior to the conclusion of the spring semester. Updates will be posted on KWU.edu and the university’s social media pages, when available.

KWU’s Holocaust Remembrance events are made possible in part by the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education. To learn more about this organization and its mission, please visit www.mchekc.org.