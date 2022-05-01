James Tabbed for Scholarship from Credit Union of America

Chelsea James (Wichita, Kan.), a junior in the Nursing program at Kansas Wesleyan University, has received one of 11 recently announced scholarships from the Credit Union of America (CUA).

Scholarship applicants must be 24 years old or younger, a high school senior or undergraduate college student, have a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA, be a current CUA member in good standing, and write a 500-word essay on financial literacy and one of the seven credit union cooperative principles. Those are concern for community; cooperation among cooperatives; education, training and information; voluntary membership; democratic control; members’ economic participation and autonomy and independence.

The 11 scholarships will be presented May 10 at a reception for the recipients and their guests.