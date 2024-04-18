Kansas City Chiefs Chaplain to Visit KWU

Overcoming adversity with resilience and courage is a lesson applicable to both sports and religion.

It is also the theme of a talk, “Unbreakable Spirit,” by Marcellus Casey, chaplain of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Casey will give the talk at 6 p.m. April 23 in Mabee Arena on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus. The talk is sponsored by the KWU Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Casey will also visit with KWU-specific groups earlier in the day.

Casey has been involved in sports ministry for more than 17 years, playing football and serving as a sports chaplain at Northwest Missouri State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in public relations. His father pastored an inner-city church and also served as a chaplain to Olympic and professional athletes.

Casey worked with FCA for 11 years and was director of Greater Kansas City. He has been chaplain of the KC Chiefs for almost seven years and is executive director of Championship Greatness in Kansas City, spiritual leadership for athletes.

“Unbreakable Spirit: Overcoming Adversity with Resilience and Courage” will be free and open to all community members.