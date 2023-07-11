Kansas Wesleyan and Eagle Communications Announce Launch of Coyote Radio Network

Kansas Wesleyan University and Eagle Communications have announced the launch of the Coyote Radio Network, a seven-station, three-state venture believed to be unprecedented at the NAIA level. The agreement was formally revealed Tuesday afternoon in Salina.

The Coyote Radio Network will be comprised of seven stations, all owned by Eagle, with locations in three different states. All told, the venture will allow the brand of Kansas Wesleyan to be heard not only in Kansas, but in Nebraska, Missouri and, thanks to the extended reach of one station, parts of Iowa, as well.

KINA AM/FM will serve as the network’s flagship station, with all men’s and women’s basketball games and KWU football action to be broadcast there. Other stations include KWBW 1450 AM/98.5 FM (Hutchinson), KVGB 1590 AM/97.7 FM (Great Bend), KAYS 1400 AM/94.3 FM (Hays), KJCK 1420 AM/107.9 FM (Junction City), KOOQ 1410 AM/98.1 FM (North Platte, Neb.) and KFEQ 680 AM/95.3 FM (Saint Joseph, Mo.). JoeTown 107.5 FM will serve as an alternate station in Saint Joseph.

Much like KWU’s current broadcast arrangement, other games – particularly baseball – may be added, as well.

“This agreement changes the game for Kansas Wesleyan,” said Brad Salois, KWU’s director of marketing and communications, who formulated the network idea and spearheaded negotiations. “We are thankful to partner with Eagle Radio on this exciting venture! To have a radio network that covers not only significant portions of Kansas but reaches into three other states as well, is unprecedented at the NAIA level. In fact, some Division I schools don’t have a network with this much reach. The network will not only boost KWU’s brand but will give additional advertising opportunities to the university’s academic programs.”

Indeed, KWU will receive a significant number of ads during each contest, allowing the university to better market its academic programs. There will also be an interview with a KWU professor or administrator during each football game, allowing academic successes to be shared by those who know them best. Links to KWU’s stream – which will include Eagle’s radio broadcast – will be posted on various Eagle-owned internet sites, including the popular Salina Post.

“When KWU presented this idea, we loved it,” said Devin Hanney, sports director for Eagle. “Both KWU and Eagle Communications have deep roots locally, roots that stretch to areas across the Midwest and beyond. We at Eagle are looking forward to working closely with KWU in providing great coverage of Coyote athletics. Without a doubt, it is an exciting time for both Eagle Communications and Kansas Wesleyan University.”

“This agreement puts us into rarified air regionally and allows us new opportunities to integrate our academic mission across all platforms,” said Ken Oliver, KWU executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “It opens doors that few institutions in the NAIA have, and we can’t wait to get started.”

During the first year, KWU plans to run all football contests on the entire network, with the entire basketball seasons and selected baseball games specific to KINA. This plan is subject to change, however.

ABOUT THE COYOTE RADIO NETWORK: The Coyote Radio Network is a seven-station agreement launched by Kansas Wesleyan University and Eagle Communications in July 2023. The network is believed to be, at the very least, one of the most extensive in the country for an NAIA institution. The Coyote Radio Network provides that KINA AM/FM will serve as the flagship station for Coyote Athletics, with all men’s and women’s basketball games, KWU football action and select Coyote baseball contests to be broadcast there. Other stations include KWBW 1450 AM/98.5 FM (Hutchinson), KVGB 1590 AM/97.7 FM (Great Bend), KAYS 1400 AM/94.3 FM (Hays), KJCK 1420 AM/107.9 FM (Junction City), KOOQ 1410 AM/98.1 FM (North Platte, Neb.) and KFEQ 680 AM/95.3 FM (Saint Joseph, Mo.). JoeTown 107.5 FM is a designated alternate station in Saint Joseph.