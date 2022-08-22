Kansas Wesleyan and Salina Area Technical College Announce Shared Registration Agreement

Kansas Wesleyan University and Salina Area Technical College are proud to announce a new shared registration agreement between the institutions. The agreement will allow students at one institution to take courses at the other, all while remaining enrolled at their home school.

“One of our top priorities as an institution is to serve the needs of our students,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “This agreement will enable them to have an additional avenue to take needed courses, and they will be able to do so at a well-respected institution. We are thankful for Salina Tech’s participation in this agreement, and look forward to providing similar services for their students.”

The agreement was formally signed Monday, Aug. 22 on KWU’s campus, and goes into effect immediately.

Students utilizing the agreement must be approved by their respective faculty advisor and the school’s dean. Each individual is limited to six hours of coursework per semester at the other institution.