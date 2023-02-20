Kansas Wesleyan Announces Community Partnership with Stiefel Theatre

Kansas Wesleyan has announced its latest partnership, an agreement with the Stiefel Theatre in downtown Salina. The agreement includes tickets being made available to students, faculty and staff for a selection of the theatre’s shows, as well as other benefits.

“Both KWU and the Stiefel are building blocks of the Salina community,” said Bridget Weiser, KWU’s vice president of student and community engagement. “We are pleased to partner, not only to improve Kansas Wesleyan’s student experience but to let a new generation know about the great opportunities provided at the Stiefel.”

As part of the agreement, KWU will work to publicize opportunities that may be open to students at the theatre. The university will also receive stage recognition at a handful of shows and will host some official events there during the 2023-24 school year, chief among them Christmas by Candlelight.

For more information regarding the Stiefel Theatre, please visit www.stiefeltheatre.org.