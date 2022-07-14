Kansas Wesleyan Announces Hiring of Quinn

Kansas Wesleyan University has announced the hiring of Kay Quinn as assistant director of stewardship and university events. Quinn began her duties in early July.

“We are excited to have Kay join our team,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “She brings strong event, marketing and fundraising skills and solid regional connections that will be a great fit for Kansas Wesleyan.”

A native of Bennington, Quinn spent 21 years in Gainesville, Fla., where she attended graduate school at the University of Florida, served for 10 years as managing editor and director of communications for Oxendine Publishing, helping to found Student Leader, a national campus publication with a circulation of 115,000. She later owned a boutique public relations firm that specialized in strategic planning, media relations and image management.

Quinn returned to the Salina area in 2010. She handled all marketing and promotions for the Smoky Hill River Festival and provided development support for the Festival and the Smoky Hill Museum for more than a decade.

Quinn’s work will support admissions, advancement and events across campus.