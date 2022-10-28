Kansas Wesleyan Announces Theme of Christmas by Candlelight

Kansas Wesleyan’s Department of Music has announced the theme for this year’s Christmas by Candlelight event, which will be held Sunday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. in Sams Chapel. The theme is “When He Comes to Reign.”

“Christmas by Candlelight is always a highlight of Salina’s Christmas season,” said Dr. James McAllister, Music department chair. “We look forward to seeing friends, family, alumni and community members at the performance. Working with high schools from throughout the area is a tremendous opportunity to open the Christmas season.”

High schools scheduled to perform alongside KWU’s Music department include Salina South, Salina Central, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Hutchinson.

This year’s Christmas by Candlelight marks 40 years since the KWU Christmas concert took on that moniker. There is no charge for admission to the Dec. 4 performance, nor is there any ticketing process required.

For more information about Christmas by Candlelight, please call the Music department at 785-833-4528.