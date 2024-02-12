Kansas Wesleyan Athletics Announces Launch of New Mobile App 

Kansas Wesleyan University is proud to announce the launch of the new KWU Athletics mobile app, powered by SIDEARM Sports, the official website provider for KWU Athletics.

Featuring real-time news alerts, schedules, multimedia content, game day details and more, the new KWU Coyotes app is free and compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Through the app, Coyote fans can enjoy a personalized mobile experience with the ability to purchase and manage tickets, shop for official merchandise from Yotee’s and the Jostens Alumni Store, and receive breaking news and score notifications for the teams they follow.

The app is designed with a user-friendly interface that integrates with KWUCoyotes.com and includes links to video and audio streams of live games, in-game stats and team social media feeds.

“We are thrilled to partner with SIDEARM Sports to make this accessing information about KWU Athletics available at the touch of your finger,” said David Toelle, associate athletic director of athletic communications. “The new app allows our fans to customize their experience and get the information they want to see at the top of the list. It will be a great asset for KWU Athletics.”

To download the app to your smartphone or tablet, visit the App Store or Google Play and search for “Kansas Wesleyan University.”