Kansas Wesleyan Athletics Prepares to Launch New Web Site

Kansas Wesleyan Athletics has long been a leader regionally, both on the court and off. The championships, community service and academic support speak to that, as does the product provided by KWU Sports Information. That trend continued Thursday when KWU announced that it will launch a new KWUCoyotes.com at the end of June.

The new site will be provided through SIDEARM Sports.

Some of the things KWU fans can look forward to include increased social media integration, easier access to game scores and schedules and prominent links to streaming, ticketing and the Jerry Jones Athletic Hall of Fame.

“David Toelle and his team are among the best in the NAIA, and this new site will continue to highlight their strengths,” said Brad Salois, director of university marketing and communications. “It will embrace the best features from some of SIDEARM Sports’ top sites and be fully customized, thereby creating an environment that is best for the Coyote fan.”

“Coyote fans are some of the most loyal in the region,” said Toelle, sports information director. “They deserve a great product, and this website will be a tremendous vehicle to deliver that. SIDEARM is the best provider in the industry and has already shown a true dedication to giving us a product customized for the Coyote experience.”

A formal launch date will be announced on social media in the coming days. In the interim, the current site remains available at www.kwucoyotes.com.