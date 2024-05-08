Kansas Wesleyan Claims KCAC Commissioner’s Cup for Second Straight Year

Kansas Wesleyan University has won the KCAC Commissioner’s Cup for the 2023-24 academic year, the conference office announced Tuesday.

This marks the fourth time the Coyotes have taken home the KCAC Commissioner’s Cup in the award’s history (dating back to the 2012-13 academic year), and the fourth time in the past five years that Kansas Wesleyan has earned this honor.

“This is a victory achieved by so many in the Coyote family,” Miguel Paredes, Director of Athletics at Kansas Wesleyan University, remarked. “From the community of Salina to our alumni, to our faculty and our leadership, including Ken Oliver and President Thompson, countless people have come together to support our programs and cheer them on to victories. Our staff, coaches and trainers are second-to-none, and their tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to our student-athletes are the cornerstones of our success. Each of these groups — and each of these people — are different, but they have come together as one to achieve a remarkable feat. I am proud to share it with each and every one of them.”

The Coyotes led the conference with 189 total points, with 67 accumulated in the fall season, 53 picked up in the winter, and 69 accumulated in the spring. Second through fourth place in the standings were only separated by a single point, as Ottawa University and the University of Saint Mary were both tied at 178.5 points. Friends University was right behind the Braves and Spires in the standings, sitting in fourth with 177.5. Evangel University rounded out the top five with 156 points.

“Congratulations to Kansas Wesleyan for winning its fourth KCAC Commissioner’s Cup in the last five years!”, Ted Breidenthal, commissioner of the Kansas Collegiate Athetic Conference, stated. “The Coyotes have developed a successful broad-based athletics program with character, high expectations and outstanding leadership. Congratulations to all the coaches and student-athletes who have thrived while building a strong culture of excellence.”

Kansas Wesleyan found success in a variety of sports throughout the fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Fall: The Coyotes led the Commissioner’s Cup standings following the fall season after several teams experienced success in that season, securing at least nine points in all six fall sports that factor into the Commissioner’s Cup standings. Kansas Wesleyan finished in the top three at both the Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships, then had the following finishes in the final regular season standings: Volleyball: Tied for 1st Men’s Soccer: 3rd Football: Tied for 3 rd -best overall conference record Women’s Soccer: 6th

The Coyotes led the Commissioner’s Cup standings following the fall season after several teams experienced success in that season, securing at least nine points in all six fall sports that factor into the Commissioner’s Cup standings. Kansas Wesleyan finished in the top three at both the Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships, then had the following finishes in the final regular season standings: Winter: The Coyotes had a solid winter, but trailed the University of Saint Mary by four points in the Commissioner’s Cup standings after the winter sports season. Highlights from the fall for the Coyotes include: Winning the KCAC Competitive Dance Championship Tied for 2nd in the Men’s Basketball regular season standings Tied for 4th in the Women’s Basketball regular season standings Finishing 4th at the KCAC Competitive Cheer Championshp 3rd (Men) and 7th (Women) Place Finishes at the KCAC Indoor Track & Field Championships

The Coyotes had a solid winter, but trailed the University of Saint Mary by four points in the Commissioner’s Cup standings after the winter sports season. Highlights from the fall for the Coyotes include: Spring: A strong spring sports season was enough for the Coyotes to overtake the Spires and earn another KCAC Commissioner’s Cup. Highlights from the spring include: Winning the KCAC Women’s Golf Championships First in the Baseball regular season standings Finishing 2nd in the KCAC Men’s Golf Championship Fourth Place for the Coyote Men’s Track & Field team at the KCAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships Fifth-place finish in Men’s Tennis regular season standings

A strong spring sports season was enough for the Coyotes to overtake the Spires and earn another KCAC Commissioner’s Cup. Highlights from the spring include:

The above release is courtesy of KWU Athletics and the KCAC.