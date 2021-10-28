Kansas Wesleyan Dominates Recent Debate and Forensics Tournament

Kansas Wesleyan’s debate and forensics team captured first place in debate sweeps and overall sweeps during the T-Town Swing virtual tournament hosted by Tulsa Community College and Northeastern State University Oct. 22–23.

Overall, 75 percent of the competition’s semifinalists were students from KWU.

Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kan.) and Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.) closed out Open IPDA (International Public Debate Association format) and Wray was the Top Speaker for Open IPDA. KWU students placed first in an additional five events.

“Savannah won our first tournament in Wyoming, Abby took second virtually in Florida, and now they closed out Tulsa,” coach Kiefer Storrer ’13 said. “Madeline Norrell (Chandler, Okla.) has also been heavily contributing to our tournament-wide wins. I think we are focusing harder on IPDA than ever before, and that reflects in our success. I am so proud of the students’ overall adaptability.”

Many competitions continue to be in a virtual format this year.

“A benefit of virtual competition is that it is easier to pick and choose where we compete,” Storrer said. “We like tournaments that offer Forensics events as well as at least one of the formats of Debate we do. This year we have been doing a lot of individual debate.”

A full capsule of KWU results from the tournament appears below.

First place, Debate Sweeps (team)

First place, Overall Sweeps (team)

Second place, Individual Event Sweeps (team)

Top Speaker Open IPDA, Wray

First place, Open Informative, Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

First place, Open Extemporaneous, Bryce Boyd

First place, Pentathlon, Bryce Boyd

Top Novice, After Dinner Speaking, Billy Holladay (Kansas City, Kan.)

Fourth place, Open After Dinner Speaking, Holladay

Sixth place, JV IPDA, Holladay

Second place, Novice Extemporaneous, Holladay

Third place, Open Duo, Madeline Norrell and Boyd

Semifinalist, Open IPDA, Boyd

Third place, Open Impromptu, Boyd

Fourth place, Open Extemporaneous, Wray

Fourth place, Open Point of Information, Wray

Second place, Pentathlon, Wray

Second place, Duo, Wray and Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kan.)

Fifth place, Prose, Schaefer