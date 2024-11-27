Kansas Wesleyan has 78 Fall Sports Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

The below information is courtesy of KWUCoyotes.com.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2024 Fall Sports Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes list and Kansas Wesleyan has one of the highest totals in the country with 78 student-athletes earning the honor.

KWU also had the highest total number of student-athletes earning the NAIA Scholar-Athlete honor in the KCAC.

“It’s a testament to Kansas Wesleyan’s commitment to excellence not only on the field of competition, but in the classroom as well,” Kansas Wesleyan Athletic Director Miguel Paredes said. “We have had many successes this fall already, but this is one to be especially proud of.”

The Coyote Men’s Soccer team led the way with 21 student-athletes earning the honor. Women’s Soccer had 14, Women’s Volleyball and Football 13 each, Women’s Cross Country had nine and Men’s Cross Country had eight.

To qualify as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes must maintain a minimum cumulative resident grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, appear on the eligibility certificate for their sport, and have attended their institution for at least one full year.

This fall, the list features an impressive number of student-athletes who have met these rigorous standards.

Concordia (Neb.) and Dordt (Iowa) boasted over 100 fall Daktronics Scholar-Athletes, with 131 and 114, respectively.

Women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s soccer had over 1,000 Daktronics Scholar-Athletes named with 1,328, 1,105 and 1,043 scholar-athletes, respectively.

In the KCAC, KWU led the way, followed by Evangel with 60, Friends with 47, Sterling with 46, York with 43, McPherson and Tabor with 40, Ottawa and Bethel with 29, Avila with 25 and Bethany with 23. Oklahoma Wesleyan, Saint Mary and Southwestern did not submit any student-athletes for the honor.

