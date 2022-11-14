Kansas Wesleyan Inducts 14 Into Alpha Chi Honor Society

Kansas Wesleyan University inducted 14 students into its chapter of the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Sunday, Nov. 13, in Fitzpatrick Auditorium.

Alpha Chi is an American collegiate honor society that invites juniors, seniors and graduate students who rank in the top 10 percent of their class to join. More than 11,000 new members are inducted into the ranks of Alpha Chi each year. The KWU chapter frequently travels to the society’s annual convention, and several KWU students have been national scholarship recipients or alternates from the society during the past decade.

KWU’s 14 inductees for the 2022-23 academic year are:

Easton Atwood (Concordia, Kan./Accounting)

Kiran Bailey (Fort Scott, Kan./Pre-Physical Therapy)

Allison Blumenthal (Lawrence, Kan./Criminal Justice and Emergency Management)

Shane Calvin (Lakin, Kan./Business Management)

Michaela Crowe (Shawnee Mission, Kan./Criminal Justice)

Avery DeWalt (Keller, Texas/Social Work)

Hannah Goetz (Salina, Kan./Nursing)

Bella Holmes (Goddard, Kan./Elementary Education)

Ollievia Lowe (Paxico, Kan./Biology)

Emma Massey (Wichita, Kan./Biomedical Chemistry)

Jackson Maupin (Argyle, Texas/Business Management)

Audrey Sineath (Gardner, Kan./Social Work)

Dylan Thoman (Belleville, Kan./Sports Management)

Bryce Ware (Canyon, Texas/Business Management)

For more information on Alpha Chi, please visit alphachihonor.org/about.