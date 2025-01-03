Kansas Wesleyan Monitoring Pending Winter Storm

Kansas Wesleyan is monitoring the significant winter storm projected for the weekend of Jan. 4-5. KWU is working with contingency plans to make sure campus operations (including food service) can continue in all eventualities. The university will post updates on its social media outlets and, if necessary, its website regarding any closures or delays that result from winter weather.



With questions regarding KWU’s storm preparation, you are invited to contact Bridget Weiser at [email protected] or 785-833-4325. Students with questions regarding campus services or other concerns may contact their RA or the Student Development office.