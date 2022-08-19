Kansas Wesleyan Partners With Local iRacing Team

Kansas Wesleyan University announced Friday that it will partner with Riggs Racing, a local iRacing team, for all of its events scheduled through February 2023. The university will be a lead or associate sponsor on all of the team’s races during that period. Branding on the vehicles will feature KWU’s eSports program.

“We’re excited to announce our agreement with Riggs Racing,” said Brad Salois, KWU’s director of marketing and communications. “KWU has launched numerous grassroots, fiscally responsible marketing ventures as part of our strategic efforts. This is the latest in that long line. By sponsoring this team’s vehicles, we will reach a niche audience consistently for the next several months. We also believe that using eSports-related branding will provide a new, exciting method for potential student recruitment.”

For more information on Riggs Racing, visit https://www.facebook.com/RiggsRacing21.

ABOUT iRACING: iRacing is the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation, featuring online leagues and races at numerous levels across a variety of vehicle styles and types. iRacing designed the quarter-mile track at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum virtually, prior to its being constructed in the real world for this year’s preseason NASCAR Cup Clash race, and led the track design efforts for the street course in Chicago, which will join the Cup schedule in 2023. The organization also helped preserve the legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway, working with Dale Earnhardt Jr. to scan the track in late 2019. The media coverage from Earnhardt Jr.’s involvement helped refurbish much of the facility, and races were held there once again earlier this month.