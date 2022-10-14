Kansas Wesleyan Readies for New Student Housing

Kansas Wesleyan University has announced the concept unveiling for its next significant project, one that will change the landscape of KWU. The university will hold a special ceremony Oct. 20, as part of Homecoming and Family Weekend, that will recognize the plan for its first new student housing in more than 50 years.

The ceremony will be held at the corner of Highland and Claflin at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

The project, known as Coyote Village, will consist of a series of small homes on Highland Avenue that will house five students apiece. The homes will be two-story structures and will contain kitchenettes, laundry and other accommodations to help students create a home away from home.

Seven homes will be built in this phase of construction.

“This project marks a tremendous moment for Kansas Wesleyan,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “We say that we are both a university and a community, and that marks part of The Power of AND. Community, however, begins where people live. By providing our students new housing, including community gathering spaces in Coyote Village, we move our application of community forward. That, in turn, advances our mission as we live and learn together. In short, building these houses is a fantastic moment not just for our students, but for our entire campus.”

“Building these small homes allows us to grow our campus at the same pace as our enrollment,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement and university operations. “It’s not only fiscally responsible, but it’s a tremendous improvement in the student experience. These sorts of homes are what students are looking for, and we’re proud to integrate them into our campus.”

The university’s last build for new student housing was Wesley Hall, which was completed in 1969. The groundbreaking took place Feb. 24, 1967.