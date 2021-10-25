Kansas Wesleyan to Host Noted Composer for High School Honors Festival

The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will host composer Soon Hee Newbold in residence with its string orchestra Oct. 29–30 as part of the group’s high school honors festival.

Newbold has won many prestigious competitions and performed all over the world at venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Wolf Trap, Aspen and Tanglewood. After graduating from James Madison University, she began work as a professional musician, contractor and composer. She has composed and arranged music for albums, recording projects and various ensembles.

Dr. James McAllister, department chair, said, “We are proud to host such a renowned composer. Soon Hee Newbold is a phenomenal musician and it’s quite an honor to bring such a distinguished talent to Salina. Bringing a composer noted for her work in strings is an added benefit, as she will be working with the combined group that Dr. Leonardo Rosario has organized for the Strings Festival (Oct. 30).”

While in Salina, Newbold will work with groups from KWU and Lakewood Middle School, among others.

The KWU String Orchestra High School Honors Festival will showcase high school musicians from programs throughout portions of Kansas, and will culminate with a performance Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at KWU’s Sams Chapel. The concert is free and open to the public, although face coverings are currently required indoors on the KWU campus.