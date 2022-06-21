Kansas Wesleyan to Host Premiere of Crossmen’s MMX Show

After a near-monthlong spring training, The Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps will host the premiere of its 2022 MMX show Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m. at Kansas Wesleyan University. The show will be held at Graves Family Sports Complex and tickets cost $10 apiece for the general public, while KWU faculty, staff, students and alumni can get in free with preregistration.

Crossmen, which competes as part of Drum Corps International, has reached that organization’s finals 29 times in its 48-year history. The entire corps has been in residence on KWU’s campus since May 20.

The show will be livestreamed through the Crossmen’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well.

KWU faculty, staff, students and alumni should call the Music department at 785-833-4528 to preregister for the event and must bring their campus ID to the gate that evening.

For more information regarding the Crossmen, please visit www.crossmen.org.