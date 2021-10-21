Kansas Wesleyan to Host Presentation on Human Trafficking Prevention

SALINA, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan will host a special presentation on human trafficking prevention by nationally known speaker, Dr. Brook Bello, on Thursday, Nov. 4 in Sams Chapel. The event will get underway at 6 p.m.

“Human trafficking is one of the great evils of our time,” said Dr. Allen Smith, KWU’s director of diversity and student success, who helped organize the event. “It can strike across all socioeconomic boundaries in a variety of ways and knows no limitations. We are pleased to host Dr. Bello for this seminar on educating our community regarding this scourge.”

Dr. Brook Bello is the founding CEO of More Too Life, a non-profit, human trafficking reduction and survivor empowerment organization. She has earned a litany of recognitions and distinctions, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Obama White House, a Florida Advocate of the Year award and a Google Next-Gen Policy Leader.

Admission to the Nov. 4 event is free. In accordance with KWU’s COVID-19 policy, face coverings are required indoors regardless of vaccination status.

To learn more about the Nov. 4 event, please call (785) 833-4338.